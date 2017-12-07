Watch: Al Franken announces resignation from office

CHEF SCOTT: Spaghetti Squash with Sauteed Vegetable Ragu

Posted 11:11 am, December 7, 2017

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to tinker with your diet.

And doctors agree Americans could use a little less meat and far fewer carbohydrates.

"And you know I don't do enough vegetarian dishes but I saw this one and I thought that this is perfect," said Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

So the Chef has a recipe for Spaghetti Squash with a Sauteed Vegetable Ragu.

"We're going to use squash instead of our pasta for our dish," said Chef Scott.

  1.  Cut a spaghetti quash in half
  2.  Clean out the squash
  3.  Add water to a pan
  4.  Place into a 350-degree oven for about 40-minutes
  5.  Add 2 Tbsp corn oil to a saute pan
  6.  Dice asparagus into one inch pieces
  7.  Add to the frying pan
  8.  Add 1 cup pre-cut carrots, onion, and celery
  9.  Add Bermuda chopped onion
  10.   Add 1/4 sized sliced oyster mushrooms
  11.   Cook for 2 to 3 minutes
  12.   Add 1 Tbsp Sicilian spice (oregano, basil, pepper, and garlic mixture)
  13.   Stir well
  14.   Add 1 cup of red wine once the vegetables soften
  15.   Add 2 cups of diced tomatoes with juice
  16.   Mix well, reduce heat to medium
  17.   Stir occasionally, let the sauce reach a "lazy bubble" (about 20 minutes)
  18.   Remove squash from the oven
  19.   Use a fork to scrape out the squash making a no-carb spaghetti (a half squash per person)
  20.   Ladle your sauce over the squash spaghetti
  21.   Top with Parmesan cheese

You can serve it with garlic browns and fruit for a complete meal.

"Enjoy."