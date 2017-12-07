CHEF SCOTT: Spaghetti Squash with Sauteed Vegetable Ragu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to tinker with your diet.

And doctors agree Americans could use a little less meat and far fewer carbohydrates.

"And you know I don't do enough vegetarian dishes but I saw this one and I thought that this is perfect," said Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

So the Chef has a recipe for Spaghetti Squash with a Sauteed Vegetable Ragu.

"We're going to use squash instead of our pasta for our dish," said Chef Scott.

Cut a spaghetti quash in half Clean out the squash Add water to a pan Place into a 350-degree oven for about 40-minutes Add 2 Tbsp corn oil to a saute pan Dice asparagus into one inch pieces Add to the frying pan Add 1 cup pre-cut carrots, onion, and celery Add Bermuda chopped onion Add 1/4 sized sliced oyster mushrooms Cook for 2 to 3 minutes Add 1 Tbsp Sicilian spice (oregano, basil, pepper, and garlic mixture) Stir well Add 1 cup of red wine once the vegetables soften Add 2 cups of diced tomatoes with juice Mix well, reduce heat to medium Stir occasionally, let the sauce reach a "lazy bubble" (about 20 minutes) Remove squash from the oven Use a fork to scrape out the squash making a no-carb spaghetti (a half squash per person) Ladle your sauce over the squash spaghetti Top with Parmesan cheese

You can serve it with garlic browns and fruit for a complete meal.

"Enjoy."