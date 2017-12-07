CHEF SCOTT: Spaghetti Squash with Sauteed Vegetable Ragu

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to tinker with your diet.
And doctors agree Americans could use a little less meat and far fewer carbohydrates.
"And you know I don't do enough vegetarian dishes but I saw this one and I thought that this is perfect," said Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.
So the Chef has a recipe for Spaghetti Squash with a Sauteed Vegetable Ragu.
"We're going to use squash instead of our pasta for our dish," said Chef Scott.
- Cut a spaghetti quash in half
- Clean out the squash
- Add water to a pan
- Place into a 350-degree oven for about 40-minutes
- Add 2 Tbsp corn oil to a saute pan
- Dice asparagus into one inch pieces
- Add to the frying pan
- Add 1 cup pre-cut carrots, onion, and celery
- Add Bermuda chopped onion
- Add 1/4 sized sliced oyster mushrooms
- Cook for 2 to 3 minutes
- Add 1 Tbsp Sicilian spice (oregano, basil, pepper, and garlic mixture)
- Stir well
- Add 1 cup of red wine once the vegetables soften
- Add 2 cups of diced tomatoes with juice
- Mix well, reduce heat to medium
- Stir occasionally, let the sauce reach a "lazy bubble" (about 20 minutes)
- Remove squash from the oven
- Use a fork to scrape out the squash making a no-carb spaghetti (a half squash per person)
- Ladle your sauce over the squash spaghetti
- Top with Parmesan cheese
You can serve it with garlic browns and fruit for a complete meal.
"Enjoy."