Brad Paisley tickets to go on sale Friday

MOLINE, Illinois -- Tickets for the much-anticipated Brad Paisley show at the Taxslayer Center on Saturday, March 24 officially go on sale Dec. 8.

The Moline show is part of Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour, which kicks off Jan. 25 in Los Angeles. The Quad Cities stop is one of only 27 performances scheduled on the tour.

Tickets and VIP packages will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and can be bought through the website bradpaisley.com or the Taxslayer Center box office.

Paisley will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.