× We may end the week with a little bit of snow

The colder air is here to stay for the next several days! Cloud cover will build in tonight with a few flurries possible. Although lows will fall into the upper teens, it’s going to feel more like the single digits thanks to a breezy northwest wind!

We’ll be back in the sunshine Thursday afternoon, but it will be even colder with highs in the upper 20s.

A few light snow showers are possible on Friday, and we may see a little accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday morning. At this point, areas from Jo Daviess County through Bureau County have the best shot at seeing a dusting up to an inch. For those in the Quad Cities, only a little accumulation is expected.

We’ll see highs remain in the 20s on Saturday, but we’ll briefly warm up into the upper 30s by Sunday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham