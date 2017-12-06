‘The Silence Breakers’ are Time’s Person of the Year

(CNN Money) — Time magazine has named “The Silence Breakers,” representing people who came forward to report sexual misconduct, as its Person of the Year.

It’s a recognition of the cultural reckoning this year and the #MeToo movement, which represents the people, mostly women, who have fueled a worldwide discussion about sexual harassment and assault.

President Trump was the runner-up for Person of the Year. Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.

Time’s editor-in-chief announced the pick Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today.”