Some could be shoveling early Saturday; snow chances bleak after that

While this will be far from a major storm system, we may have just enough snow to shovel for a few hometowns by early Saturday morning.

A quick-hitting system will move from Minnesota, down into Northern Indiana Friday night into Saturday morning. Depending on the track, it may bring our first accumulation of snow northeast of the Quad Cities. A fluffy inch or two is possible from Galena and Mt. Carroll, down US-52 to Dixon, Illinois. Farther east, there's a chance of a 1-3 inch snow for Southern Wisconsin into Northern Illinois.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us for at least a week. In fact, the surge of cold air by the middle of next week could bring us the coldest air mass since the first few weeks of January!

But while we'll be cold enough to see snow, there will be very limited moisture between now and Christmas. Over a week ago, I talked about a strong storm system in western Alaska that indicated more energy available here in the week before Christmas.

Cold temperatures are a good bet with a true La Niña set up expected to last for at least the month of December.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen