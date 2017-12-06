Rock Island grad Tyler Hall shining for Montana State Bobcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It wasn't exactly a homecoming, but former Rock Island High School standout Tyler Hall had the chance to play in front of a few dozen friends and family members when his Montana State Bobcats took on Milwaukee in a college basketball contest on Dec. 2.

Hall made the most of the opportunity, scoring a team-high 23 points and nailing some key three pointers late to lead the Bobcats to its first road win this season.

Hall, a junior, leads the team in scoring for the season with 19.3 points per game and has drained a team-high 35 three pointers so far this season.