Watch Live: Rep. Cheri Bustos press conference introducing anti-harassment bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be joined by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson and a bipartisan group of Members of Congress to announce legislation to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and void forced arbitration agreements that prevent sexual harassment survivors from getting the justice they deserve.

Carlson, who previously hosted “Fox & Friends” on Fox News, left the network after enduring years of sexual harassment by powerful men who used forced arbitration to institutionalize protections for sexual harassers and prevent survivors from discussing their cases and taking them to trial.

