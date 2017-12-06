× Muskies’ Wieskamp uses dunk to break all-time MAC scoring record

MUSCATINE, Iowa — MHS star Joe Wieskamp broke the MAC conference’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday, Dec. 5, scoring 33 points in the Muskies’ 61-54 loss to North Scott.

Wieskamp broke Ricky Davis’s previous record of 1,619 points emphatically, using a rim-rattling dunk to surge past the former Davenport North prep’s scoring mark. By the end of the night, Wieskamp’s scoring tally stood at 1,643, and will climb even higher with much of the season yet to play.

Although the Iowa-bound Wieskamp enjoys setting such marks, it’s not his primary goal.

“It’s pretty special, but coming into the game, I really wasn’t thinking about it,” he said. “I just wanted to come in and help my team but we failed at that, so I’m not satisfied.”