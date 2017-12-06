Minnesota Senator Al Franken will resign Thursday, Minnesota Public Radio reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNESOTA -- According to MPR News, Franken will resign his Minnesota Senate seat on Thursday, December 7.

Franken’s support in the Senate crumbled on Wednesday after another woman came forward saying he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006, bringing the number of women accusing him of sexual impropriety to seven.

Despite the reports, a rep for Senator Franken took to twitter to say Franken was taking the night to speak with his family and nothing was decided.

MPR News reports that his departure would require DFL Gov. Mark Dayton to name a successor. That person would serve until the 2018 election when Minnesota voters would fill it for the final two years of Franken's term.