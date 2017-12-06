× Knox County names local provider for LIHEAP program

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Despite initial confusion and delayed information, Knox County announced a LIHEAP provider for the 2018 program year.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity named the Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC) the interim local provider for LIHEAP, a program that helps with winter energy bills for seniors, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of six, and disconnected households.

WIRC will begin taking applications on December 19, 2017 at 1048 E. Losey St. in Galesburg.

All applicants who meet the criteria for assistance must first schedule an appointment with WIRC. Applicants can schedule those appointments by calling (309) 837-2997 beginning Monday, December 11, 2017.

Applicants must bring the following required documentation when applying for assistance:

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members

Proof of gross income from all household members for the previous 30-day income period, including the day of application

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days

If applicant is renting, a copy of the rental agreement is required to verify utilities included, monthly rent and landlord contact information

If applicant has received assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services, proof of TANF or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or SNAP, is required

All other eligible low-income households can call (309) 837-2997 beginning January 15th to schedule appointments for after January 22nd.