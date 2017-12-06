× Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, December 7, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

According to the office of Governor Reynolds, flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and around the Capitol Complex, as well as public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to participate as a sign of respect.