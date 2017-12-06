How to get your Peace Lily to bloom, watering tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With winter knocking on our doors gardeners will be focusing on indoor plants.

During his weekly segment on News 8 at 11, plant and garden expert Craig Hignight was asked how to care for Indoor Peace Lilies.

He said that during these months they don't need much light, but the more light the better if you want them to bloom. As far as watering goes, wait until the leaves are tipping downward. Then take it to the sink, water it thoroughly, let excess water go down the drain.

"If there is decorative wrap on the plant, get rid of it. It's just like watering the plant in a bucket. It cannot drain."

Once it has finished dripping you can put it back to wherever you're growing it.