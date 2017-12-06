Happy Joe hosts annual pizza party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Joe Whitty is making the holidays bright for local kids.

On Tuesday, December 5th he hosted his annual party for children with special needs. Many kids filled the TaxSlayer Center for the fun and enjoyed plenty of pizza.

Happy Joe says it's the kids that keep him coming back year after year.

"It's just amazing," said Whitty. "People take pills to feel better. I can come to one of these parties to make me feel better."

He has been hosting the annual parties since 1972 and has shared the holiday fun with nearly 169,000 children.