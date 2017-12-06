Davenport’s Family Resources reacts to Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Actress Ashley Judd, musician Taylor Swift and strawberry picker Isabela Pascula are just some of the faces featured on the cover of Time Magazine for Person of the Year.

They're called "The Silence Breakers", using the #MeToo movement to speak out against sexual assault in the workplace. Since the hashtag went viral, it has helped thousands of victims reach out to organizations like Family Resources in Davenport.

“I’m so happy to see us bring this issue to the forefront. It is getting more attention… (and) holding people accountable for their action more than ever before,” says Family Resources Nicole Cisne Durbin.

She also says despite the extra media coverage; sexual assault victims should not feel pressured to come forward until they are ready to share their stories.

“We have to believe them and help them understand that it's their choice in what they want to do. Ultimately that starts their healing journey," says Durbin.

Last year in our area more than 4,000 victims of sexual assault called the crisis hotline for help.

24 hour Crisis Lines:

Iowa-- (800) 228-1625

Illinois-- Quad Cities and Rock Island County (309) 797-1777