Davenport Central pauses to remember fallen soldiers

DAVENPORT –

Davenport Central High School featured lessons involving service and sacrifice on Wednesday, December 6.

That’s where the school’s Junior ROTC program hosted a tribute to fallen soldiers. The ceremony recognizes alums who were killed in action.

“It’s a way to honor our fallen veterans and our current veterans because they deserve to be recognized,” said Cadet Major Rebecca Van Vooren, a junior at Davenport Central.

Colonel Kenneth Tauke, who serves as garrison commander at the Rock Island Arsenal, used poetry is a poignant way to remember those who were killed in action.

“I think it’s great that our citizenry really desires to respect and honor, remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

This is the fifth year for the ceremony at Davenport Central. The research hits close to home for current students like Van Vooren.

“It can be a real eye-opener of what can happen,” she concluded. “But for many, it’s also showing that they do need to serve their country. They will be remembered no matter what they do.”