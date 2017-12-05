× Winter’s chill to settle in for the rest of the week

The wind has been brutal today! Winds tonight will be brisk but not ridiculously windy like we had throughout today as gust reached over 40 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 20s with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph and wind chills in the teens.

We’ll return in the low to mid 30s for highs Wednesday before we enhance the cold air for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Could still see a passing snow shower or flurry come Friday, otherwise nothing really major I see for significant snowfall in the near future.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

