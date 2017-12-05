Drivers will deal with strong winds all day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6:00 pm this evening as winds gust above 40 mph in many spots. Since the wind is from the west, this will mainly impact north-south roads. Highways like US-61 from Dubuque to Davenport and from Muscatine to Burlington, US-150 from Orion to Galesburg, and I-74 from Colona to Galesburg will be most impacted.

Winds will gust near 40 mph for much of our day, finally relaxing a bit after 4pm today. Tonight, while winds won't go calm, they will be much more tolerable...into the 10-20 mph range.

Use caution if you're heading out!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

