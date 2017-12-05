Multiple vehicles involved in I-88 crash near Joslin

JOSLIN, Illinois — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 88 sent people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Right around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, December 5th crews were wrapping up at a crash scene near Mile Marker 6 where the Joslin exit is.

A WQAD News 8 crew on scene said three vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash. An unknown number of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused a slow-down on I-88 and jammed up traffic for at least a mile.

Click here to see traffic conditions around the Quad Cities, anytime.