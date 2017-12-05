Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lindsey Military Greeting
-
Lance Cpl Reece Childers Military Greeting
-
Local police see increase in shoplifters during holiday season
-
What will be the hottest holiday toy in 2017? Here are the odds
-
Which Davenport streets will close for Festival of Trees Parade
-
Share Your Photos: Festival of Trees Parade
-
-
Christmas tree arrives at TaxSlayer Center in Moline
-
How to celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day’
-
Happy Joe’s Getting Ready for 45th Annual Holiday Party
-
Toys for Tots: How to give, register and where your donations go
-
Geneseo couple inspired by Moline police officer, gifts car to Rock Island mother
-
-
Hundreds of items up for bid in Illinois’ unclaimed property auction
-
Grinch torches Virginia Christmas tree
-
American Airlines ‘glitch’ allows all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week