Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Christmas came early for the students of Franklin Elementary.

A group of students from Madison Elementary in Muscatine made the trip to Moline on Tuesday, December 5, to deliver books they had collected from a book drive this fall.

The group donated more than 700 books to Franklin students, who had to move into a new school after a fire earlier this year.

Franklin is scheduled to reopen in Fall 2018.