Moline considers fine of up to $750 for feeding ducks

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Parks & Recreation Department is looking to add an ordinance that would not only forbid people from feeding ducks at city parks but would fine them as much as $750.

The suggestion was expected to be brought up at the Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday evening, December 5th.

As it stands, the Moline Code of Ordinances doesn’t outline any restrictions on feeding waterfowl at city parks, but the Parks & Recreation Department would like this changed.

As explained in the agenda, the department is suggesting adding two subsections to the code: One that explains the feeding restriction and a second that outlines the penalty for violators. The feeding restriction forbids people from giving food to “any species of waterfowl within any City park.” The penalty is “a fine of not less than $25 plus court costs and not more than $750 plus court costs.”

The ordinance would be an amendment to Chapter 23 in the “Parks and Recreation” section of the Moline Code of Ordinances.

The Parks & Recreation Board approved the changes at their meeting August 24th.