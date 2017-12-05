Video: Pipeline explodes causing massive fire near Dixon, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Illinois -- A pipeline explosion near Nachusa, Illinois east of Dixon, causing a massive fire to burn.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department confirmed that it was a natural gas pipeline that exploded Tuesday morning, December 5th. On their Facebook page they said Illinois Route 38 was closed between Nachusa Road and Robbinns Road; drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

A witness, Nathan Hummel, told WQAD News 8 that firefighters started showing up to the area around 9 a.m. and that he could feel the heat about a quarter-mile away.

Hummel said his home is about a mile away from the blaze (as the crow flies).

"I can see the flames from my house... we took off to go find out what was going on," Hummel said. "I thought it was next door because of how big it was."

Hummel described seeing black smoke and flames that were shooting about 150 feet into the air. He said he saw what looked like two burned-up tractors and a pickup truck on fire.

There have been no word on any injuries. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the scene.

