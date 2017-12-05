× Kings Harvest in need of volunteers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kings Harvest Ministries is in need of volunteers for the winter months.

The Winter Homeless shelter is underway and according to the director, Mike Gayman, they are struggling to get enough volunteers.

“Currently we have 12 empty overnight shifts and a few check in shifts to fill for the month of December,” read a statement from the director. They serve between 25 and 30 men and women each night.

The shifts last from 8:45 p.m. until 7 a.m. Volunteers act as en “extra set of eyes and ears” to help out staff.

Thursday, December 7th will be a volunteer training class at 6:30 at 824 W. 3rd Street in Davenport.

If you would like to volunteer, email Nancy at KHVolunteering@yahoo.com