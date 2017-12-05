Iowa football program named 2017 Disney Sports Spirit Award winner for famed ‘wave’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a gesture that went viral for the best of reasons, and is once again being recognized nationwide.

The famed wave, which began at Iowa Hawkeye football games this fall and featured the entire stadium turning to wave at the children at the university's Stead Family Children's Hospital, is once again in the spotlight as the Iowa football program has been named the recipient of the Disney Sports Spirit Award.

According to HawkeyeSports.com, the Hawkeye program is a first-time recipient of the award given annually to college football's most inspirational player, coach, team or figure.

Congrats, Hawkeyes!