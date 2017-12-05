× Crews on scene of gas line break in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Fire Department and MidAmerican crews are on scene of a gas line break near the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities.

According to the Moline Police Department, there have been partial evacuation of the area, per MidAmerican advisement. Police say Moline schools have been notified but are not in the evacuation area.

There is no timeline for the break to be fixed but we will continue to update this story as more becomes available.