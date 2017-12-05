× Arrowhead Ranch readies to build for the future in Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY, Illinois –

A longtime facility for at-risk youth in the Quad Cities is building for its future.

Arrowhead Ranch, which began operations in 1945, is kicking off major renovations with a multi-million dollar project.

“We’re on the cusp of some very exciting things here at Arrowhead,” said Scott VanDeWoestyne, president of Arrowhead’s Board of Directors, on Tuesday, December 5.

Officials donned hard hats and swung sledge hammers during a ceremonial wall-bashing.

“We’re making the single largest investment in Arrowhead’s history for a complete remodel of the facility,” VanDeWoestyne continued. “It will allow us to expand and grow.”

Arrowhead Ranch is teaming with Valley Construction on improvements and upgrades to the dorms, offices and buildings.

Renovations should be completed by the end of June 2018. Arrowhead Ranch will remain open during the project.

After contending with declining enrollment in recent years, it hopes to broaden its geographic reach across the country.

“We’ll be able to serve more youth and fulfill our mission,” he concluded.