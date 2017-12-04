× Watch: What decorating for Christmas is like as a toddler

Decorating for Christmas with a toddler can be challenging, but is guaranteed to be a heartwarming experience.

A video posted by Storyful on MSN.com shows a Massachusetts family trying to adorn a Christmas tree with their 18-month-old, Carter. The video is from a few years back, but Carter’s parents recalled that moment and said he was trying to put the decorations on the same tree branch.

“They kept fallingn off and he just kept picking them all up and putting them right back on the same branch,” said his parents, according to Storyful. “Eventually they stayed and then all fell down.”

