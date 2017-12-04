× Two vehicles crash on 7th Street in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — Two vehicles crashed on 7th Street in Moline about a half-mile south of Hamilton School.

The crash happened Monday morning, December 4th near 34th Avenue.

According to a captain with the Moline Fire Department inside one vehicle was just a driver; inside the other vehicle was a driver and two children. Crews did have to perform an extrication, which was done quickly, the captain said.

There is no word on any injuries.