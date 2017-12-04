Two vehicles crash on 7th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois — Two vehicles crashed on 7th Street in Moline about a half-mile south of Hamilton School.
The crash happened Monday morning, December 4th near 34th Avenue.
According to a captain with the Moline Fire Department inside one vehicle was just a driver; inside the other vehicle was a driver and two children. Crews did have to perform an extrication, which was done quickly, the captain said.
There is no word on any injuries.
41.506700 -90.515134