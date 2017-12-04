× Three indicted for first degree murder in death of Henderson County man

CARMAN, Illinois — Three people have been indicted for first degree murder in the death of a Henderson County, Illinois man.

Back in October, 87-year-old Rex A. Mynatt was found dead in his Carman, Illinois home. The Henderson County Coroner said that Mynatt died from a gunshot wound.

On Monday, December 4th the Henderson County State’s Attorney announced first degree murder indictments filed for three people in connection: 41-year-old Donny J. Blakley, 38-year-old Amy R. Hoffman, and 39-year-old Angel M. Logsdon, all from Gladstone.

Blakley, Hoffman and Logsdon were all in custody, according to the Henderson County State’s Attorney. Blakley’s bond was set at $1 million; Hoffman and Logsdon’s bond was set at $750,000. Their next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, December 6th.