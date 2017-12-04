× One dead after tractor rollover accident in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man has died after a tractor rolled during an attempted tree removal, according to authorities.

It was Sunday, December 3rd when the incident happened in the 13000 block of Y Camp Road. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said the person “had been attempting to remove a tree with a tractor, and accidentally caused the tractor to roll over.”

First responders took him to the hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim’s name is being withheld as family is notified.