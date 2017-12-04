Man killed after being thrown from moving car in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**NOTE: Video contains no audio**

MOLINE, Illinois -- A man died from injuries sustained after being thrown from a car in an incident that started as a domestic dispute in East Moline the morning of Sunday, Dec. 3, police say.

Authorities are releasing few details - including the names and hometowns of those involved - as the Rock Island County States Attorneys office decides whether charges are warranted.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 5400 block of 4th Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was a 26-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported via helicopter for treatment at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he died of his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the man and a 46-year-old woman had been involved in a domestic dispute, involving several calls to 911 from a residence in East Moline. Police say the man attempted to grab on or otherwise attach himself to the woman's vehicle in the 1500 block of 3rd Street in East Moline and fell from the moving vehicle in the 5400 block of 4th Avenue in Moline. That is a distance of about a half-mile.

The female driver was interviewed by police, but has not been charged at this time.

The Moline and East Moline police departments are jointly investigating the incident with the assistance of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.