Storage unit fire causes closure to portion of Hickory Grove Road in Davenport

Update: Hickory Grove Road reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Original: DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A portion of Hickory Grove Road is blocked because of a large fire, according to the Davenport Police Department. (map below)

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at Northwest Storage off Hickory Grove Road. Shortly after 5 a.m. Davenport Police issued an alert that the 3000 block was affected.

"The road is temporarily blocked from Thornwood to Hillandale," said the department's alert; that is .3 miles of road.

The fire has since been contained but crews reportedly had a tough time getting into the storage units to figure out where the fire was coming from. One of the units had fireworks inside.

There have been no reported injuries.