It’s December 4 and it’s okay to leave the jacket behind today

Yes, it's okay to let the kids go off to school without coats or jackets today. And yes, it's December 4th!

A strong southerly wind will keep pumping the warm air into our region today. As it does so, a few showers can't be ruled out. Temperatures will top out around 67 degrees today, nearing the record high for the date, 71 degrees. But the warmth will not last beyond today.

A cold front will pass through the region tonight, possibly sparking off a few thunderstorms. That is possible between 4-7pm this evening. After that, a sharp downturn in temperature. We will fall into the 20s by early Tuesday morning with a screaming westerly wind. While wind gusts could near 40 mph today, they could be up around 45 mph on Tuesday...possibly enough for a "High Wind Advisory."

Cold temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with a definite winter chill. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the teens.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen