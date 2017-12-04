× Illinois State Capitol searched after bomb threat, nothing found

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are letting people back inside the Illinois State Capitol after a bomb threat forced the building to be evacuated.

Dave Druker is spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. He says the threat was phoned in about 2:30 p.m. Monday and that Secretary of State Police evacuated the Capitol in downtown Springfield.

Druker says the department’s Bomb-sniffing dog was on the scene.

Police were still investigating late Monday afternoon. The Legislature is not in session.

During a crucial House budget vote in July, lawmakers and hundreds of others in the Capitol were locked down while police investigated a suspicious substance found outside the governor’s office.