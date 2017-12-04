× Fast moving t-storms this evening… Winter winds not too far away

Here comes a major reality check as we head into tonight. A cold front will pass through the area between 5 and 8:30pm, carrying a line of showers and a few thunderstorms. My biggest concern with this line is one or two of these storms may exceed 60 mph, and given the speed of this front they’ll be little time to react. I’ll keep an eye on it. The passage of this front will allow skies to clear but also allow temperatures to fall quickly into the upper 20s overnight with wind chills in the teens. Winds will remain strong overnight and continue through Tuesday with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures will get even colder as we go through the rest of this week as several clippers caught in this northwest flow travel across the Midwest. Temperatures will range from lower 30s for highs Wednesday to mid to upper 20s heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

A couple of these clippers could carry some light snow as well but timing and positioning will be key on that. Right now, one wave of light snow is possible on Friday with the second possibly arriving this time next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

