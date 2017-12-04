× Burglar sentenced in attack on elderly man

ALEDO, Illinois – A Burlington, Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating an elderly man and leaving him for dead.

It happened at a farmhouse in Joy, Illinois last May.

56-year-old Brian Tully plead guilty to home invasion at the Mercer County Courthouse on December 4, 2017, and received his sentence the same day.

He admitted robbing and beating 83-year-old Fred Rooth in the head with a metal lamp. Rooth is still recovering after several surgeries.

Tully must serve 85 percent of his 30-year prison sentence.

He was implicated in other burglaries in several different counties when he was arrested in the May attack.