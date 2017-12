× Beloved Kewanee puppy “Thor” finds fur-ever home

KEWANEE, Illinois — The puppy who stole the hearts of an entire community after being found with his neck slashed, has found his forever home.

Thor will spend his days with his “adopted human” Jami Lee, who is a Vet Tech at the Kewanee Vet Clinic, and four other dog siblings.

There is a January trial date set for the teen who is accused of hurting Thor in July of this year.