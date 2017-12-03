Rock Island Alum Tyler Hall is making a name for himself at Montana State. Hall, a Junior with the Bobcats, was named pre-season MVP for the Big Sky Conference. He is averaging 21-points a game this season which is leading Montana State.
Tyler Hall improving his game at Montana State
