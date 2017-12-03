The Score Sunday – Alleman BB, Rock Island GBB, Iowa Bowl Game, FCA – Brett Erwin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday Features the undefeated Alleman Boys Basketball Team. Rock Island Girls are off to another great start with some big games coming up in December. Iowa Football is headed to the Pinstripe bowl to face Boston College, Tom Kakert takes a look at this match up for the Hawkeyes. The FCA story of the week features Davenport West Boys Basketball Player Brett Erwin.

