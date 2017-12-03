× Monday’s warm wind and rain will give way to a huge cool down

After another warm afternoon, we’re going to stay pretty mild tonight. Lows will stay in the low to mid 50s thanks to cloud cover building in and a strong southerly breeze. A few showers are possible as well.

However, most of the rain will hold off until Monday afternoon and evening as cold front approaches us. Ahead of the front, a strong southerly breeze will warm us up into the 60s! As the front passes, we’ll see a line of showers and storms sweep through. Most of the rain will be east of the Mississippi River.

After the front passes, get ready for a huge cool down! Blustery winds on Tuesday will drop highs into the 30s. We’ll be even cooler Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham