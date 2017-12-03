Local police go Christmas shopping with kids from Big Brothers, Big Sisters program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quad city kids are getting some help with their holiday shopping thanks to the Bettendorf Police Department.

On Sunday December 3rd kids with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Program were paired up with Bettendorf officers.

The group headed to Walmart to do some Christmas shopping.

Each little was given 75 dollars to buy gifts for their family members.

Organizers hope this will be the first of many events connecting kids with local police.

"Seventy-five dollars for them to be able to buy presents for their family that's a big deal. A lot of these littles are in the program for a reason because they might not have a mom they might not have a dad in their life. And so for them to be able to go out and buy presents some pretty nice presents is huge." said Josh Paul, Bettendorf Police Officer.

After the shopping trip the littles and their police mentors got together for pizza and gift wrapping