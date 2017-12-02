× Only a few days left of mild weather before the big chill arrives

After another beautiful afternoon, we’re in for a quiet night. We’ll drop into the upper 20s with a mostly clear sky.

Once again, we’ll have a sunny and mild day tomorrow! With a slight breeze from the south, highs will be getting close to 60. However, the winds will really pick up that night, and the cloud cover will thicken ahead of our next low pressure system. A few showers will swing though Sunday night into Monday morning.

Most of the rain will be arriving later in the day on Monday, and highs will top out in the low 60s. Despite the warmth, temperatures will plummet by Tuesday thanks to a strong cold front passing through. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. Arctic air will settle in for the rest of the week with highs only in the low 30s and upper 20s Wednesday through Friday!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham