Heritage Canyon celebrates first Christmas Walk after massive summer flood

After more than 25 years of Christmas Walks at Heritage Canyon, Elizabeth Keller says she beyond thankful.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the community for helping us all year,” she says.

This is the first Christmas Walk for the canyon since a massive summer storm left more than a foot of mud on the canyon floor.

“Since the flood, we've had a surge in volunteers and we've had a surge in guests. A lot of people are going through the canyon to see what we've done and the improvements we've made,” says Keller.

The flood ruined a handful of relics in the canyon, including a few lanterns normally used during the Christmas Walk.

“The lanterns got flooded and the mud and water went everywhere in the lanterns we probably lost 40-50 lanterns,” says Keller.

There’s still a lot of work left for the 19th century tourist site.

Staff at the canyon plans to redo the landscaping next spring. ​