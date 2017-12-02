× Davenport man charged with assaulting an officer during a traffic stop

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say a Davenport man punched an officer and pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, December 1, police stopped an SUV near the intersection of West 14th Street and North Division Street in Davenport. According to the arrest affidavit, officers pulled the vehicle over because it did not have a front license plate.

According to police, 24-year-old Alexander Noel punched a uniformed police officer and tried to run away. When the officer took hold of him, Noel pointed a handgun at the officer, the report said.

Police say Noel then gave officers a false name and birthdate.

The handgun, officers said, was stolen and had an obliterated serial number

Noel was charged with assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, providing false identification, trafficking stolen weapons, interference with official acts, and probation violation.

According to the report, police also found marijuana and a pipe in the car.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Lacey Smith of Davenport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance,

Noel is being held in the Scott County Jail.