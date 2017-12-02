Davenport home hit by gunfire overnight
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police said a Davenport home was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight on Saturday, December 2, officers responded to the area near East 14th Street and Bridge Avenue for shots fired.
Officers found shell casings and one house that was hit by gunfire.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “City Connect Davenport, IA” mobile app or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”