Armed robber takes off with cash from Happy Joe's Pizza

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police said an armed robber made off with cash from Happy Joe’s Pizza.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, December 1, Davenport Police were called to the Happy Joe’s Pizza on Rockingham Road.

Officers said a man entered the restaurant, showed a gun to Happy Joe’s workers, and demanded money. He ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “City Connect Davenport, IA” mobile app or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”