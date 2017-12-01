× Man accused of grabbing cell phone as robbery victim called 911

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is facing robbery and theft charges after a robbery was reported at an apartment.

The robbery was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 30th at an apartment on Angular Street. That’s where Cache Clegg had reportedly tried to take money from a victim, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

“The victim attempted to get his money back from Clegg and at that time, Clegg began assaulting the victim,” said the statement. When the victim tried to call 911, Clegg allegedly took the cell phone, leaving with the money and the phone.

Officers found Clegg shortly after in the 500 block of South 6th Street and arrested him on several outstanding warrants.

“During a search of Clegg’s clothing, officers located cash and the victim’s cell phone,” the statement said.

Clegg was charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, obstruction of an emergency communication and criminal trespass, according to police.

The victim sustained minor injuries.