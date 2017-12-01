Police: Kewanee man arrested for attempting to solicit a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois --A Kewanee man has been arrested for attempting to solicit a minor through social media, police say.

According to the Kewanee Police Department, an operation was conducted by the Investigations Division on Thursday, November 30, in relation to a suspect trying to meet with a minor. The operation ended with the arrest of 29-year-old James G. James, of Kewanee.

Police say James made contact with a minor through social media in an attempt to meet. Once at the agreed upon location, James was arrested by Kewanee Police.

He was charged with indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, solicitation to meet a child older than 5 years, and violation of sex offender registration.

James is being held at the Henry County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.