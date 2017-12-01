× Just a few unseasonably warm days to go before the arctic air blows in

What a fabulous day weather wise to start off the month of December as highs once again reached into the 50s. That’s a good 15 degrees above the norm! In fact, I still see no breakdown in this pattern for the next few days when readings are expected to peak in the lower 60s by Monday!!

That will also be about the time when clouds will be on the increase and lead to some scattered showers later that day.

Then comes the well-advertised polar front that will not only end the shower chance Monday night but give way to a blustery wind that will plummet temperatures starting on Tuesday.

After seeing early daytime highs around the 40 degree mark Tuesday comes temperatures either at or below the freezing mark starting on Wednesday. Clippers blowing in from Canada will not only enhance this cold right into Christmas but will send down a passing flurry or a brief burst of snow as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

