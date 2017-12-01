× IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union reports issues with debit cards Friday morning

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union members may be experiencing issues with their debit cards Friday morning, December 1st.

A spokesperson from the credit union confirmed that there had been issues with the debit cards reported, but did say that it was not a widespread issue. They are currently working on finding the root of the problem.

Updates were expected to be provided on their Facebook page and/or website as they worked to resolve the issue.

The credit union continued updating customers on their Facebook page. One member who was having issues this morning told WQAD News 8 that the issue had been resolved around 9:45 a.m.